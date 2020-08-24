Bay Area red flag warning canceled

The National Weather Service canceled a red flag warning Monday for the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas as the broad scale threat of lightning passed the region.

The warning was originally in effect through 5 p.m. Monday due to the threat of lightning strikes and thunderstorms causing additional wildfires.

The vestiges of wet weather will pass the greater Bay Area into Monday evening, with a low chance of a handful of showers in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Dry lightning strikes and high temperatures combined to spark wildfires across the region last week.

National Weather Service officials said there are no notable weather-related fire threats though the rest of the week.

