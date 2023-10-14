Bay Area residents stuck in Israel begin returning home

Americans previously stuck in Israel are starting to return to the U.S. after flights were grounded there due to terrorist attacks about a week ago.

Americans are being evacuated out of Israel to Germany and Greece, and then flown to American soil, the State Department said.

One Bay Area resident was in Israel when the terrorist attacks happened. Shira Amrany was flown from Tel Aviv, Israel to Frankfurt, Germany and arrived at San Francisco International Airport late last Friday night.

She said on October 7, the day Hamas fired over 2,000 rockets into Israel killing hundreds of people, that it was hard to understand what was happening at first.

"We woke up at 6:30 in the morning to the sirens going off with rockets, and I had my one-and-a-half year-old, and we scrambled to get to the bomb shelter," she told KTVU. "And that sort of continued for a few hours. And then we started to realize what was going on."

Israeli Army reservists are being called to service and can fly free back to Israel. El Al, an Israeli airline, is chartering flights on the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest, for the first time in 40 years to bring reservists to Israel.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.