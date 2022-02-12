Bay Area restaurants and florists ready for busy Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day approaching, many Bay Area restaurants are booking up, and florists are working overtime.

"Calls and orders, lots, and it seems to me, earlier than previous years," said Marcie Simon, owner of Ashby Flowers in Berkeley. "Huge amount of extra staff. Every family member works. Every one of my friends comes to work."

Simon says red roses are as popular as ever, and that if you have yet to place your order, to be prepared for potentially a bit of sticker shock.

"We all are impacted by these huge shipping cost increases, huge," said Simon.

Simon says her business is doing its best to absorb some of the additional costs as possible, but that there are ways for customers to save.

"Tulips are also really popular and I always suggest that as a less expensive alternative," said Simon.

Meantime, after battling through the pandemic, bookings are back at restaurants this Valentine’s Day.

"The calls starting coming in about two weeks ago," said Chris Pastena, who owns two Oakland eatery's, Calavera and Chop Bar. "We’re just about fully booked."

Pastena describes it as a welcome return to normalcy, whose restaurants were limited to outdoor seating last February. He says restaurants also stand to benefit from a long weekend of dining, with Valentine's Day falling on a Monday.

"We've got some really nice reservations and hopefully will have a nice uptick in business," said Pastena.

Calavera is making sure that their diners are treated to something new and unique this Valentine's Day.

"We have special additions to our menu that the chef has been working on," said Pastena.

At city fixture, House of Prime Rib, the ever popular restaurant says it started fielding reservation calls, last Valentine's Day.

"It’s always a big day for us, so we are very excited to go almost back to normal," said owner Steven Betz.

Advertisement

House of Prime Rib says its recent reservation numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.