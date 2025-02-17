Sideshows hit four Bay Area cities over NBA All-Star weekend

The Brief Video from over the weekend shows sideshows in several Bay Area cities. A sideshow on the Bay Bridge blocked drivers for about 15 minutes early Sunday morning.



It was yet another weekend full of screeching rubber and tire smoke across the Bay Area. Sideshows took over streets in Richmond, Oakland, Daly City and San Francisco early Sunday morning.

It all started in Richmond. Video from that scene shows a car with a smashed rear end spinning at high speeds as people hang out the side window. As the car spins, spectators can be seen hopping out of the vehicle’s path, often just in the nick of time.

This sideshow took place at the intersection of Carlson and 55th streets, and it drew a large police response.



Next up came a sideshow at the intersection of Maritime and Grand Avenue in Oakland. Video shows the major streets blocked by sideshow and spectators, while police respond on the ground and in the air.



By 1:45 am on Sunday, a sideshow crowd made its way to Daly City, near the intersection of Mission and Bepler streets.



Less than one hour later, traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a halt as a sideshow formed on the bridge.

Bay Bridge shut down for short time

What we know:

The bridge was shut down for about fifteen minutes. Video shows dozens of drivers waiting in cars for the bridge to clear.

Some passersby even hopped out of their vehicles to take a look. The video also shows several police officers making their way around the bridge, taking videos and photos of vehicles that appeared to be involved.

What they're saying:

The California Highway Patrol says the agency is actively working with local police departments to handle the disruption that results from sideshows like this.

CHP shared a statement with KTVU on those sideshows Monday saying:

"Sideshows pose a serious threat to public safety and will not be tolerated. The CHP enforces a zero-tolerance policy toward such activities and will take swift action against anyone participating in or organizing illegal sideshow events."



If you have any information on a sideshow, or you have video of one taking place, please reach out to KTVU's assignment desk at newstips@fox.com.

