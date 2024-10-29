Bay Area singer to perform at Harris rally as celebrity list of supporters grows

The Brief The Bay Area's Remi Wolf is set to perform at a Harris rally in Wisconsin. Remi will be part of a musical line-up which will include other stars like Gracie Abrams. Kamala Harris has maintained a focus on the youth vote.



Bay Area native Remi Wolf is set to perform at a Kamala Harris rally on Wednesday, joining a growing list of celebrities showing their support for the vice president as Election Day closes in.

The pop singer and songwriter from Palo Alto will take the stage at a "Get Out the Vote" rally at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Wolf was just in the Bay Area as part of her Big Ideas Tour, making a stop at Stanford's Frost Amphitheater for what was dubbed as a hometown concert.

The singer will be joined by another California native, indie pop sensation Gracie Abrams, who is also the daughter of famed filmmaker J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath.

The musical line-up for Wednesday’s rally will also include Mumford & Sons and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner.

SEE ALSO: Anti-Trump Halloween display attracts attention in Alameda

As Election Day draws near, Harris has maintained a focus on the youth vote, especially in battleground states.

On Monday, she held an event geared toward college-age voters with a rally and concert at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

That event featured a performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, who told a packed audience that the future feels uncertain amid "terrifying" headlines. "Voting is the key to the future," the performer said.

In recent days, musical giants including Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, and Beyoncé have appeared at Harris rallies to fire up voters and get them to cast their ballot for the vice president.

A recent poll showed Harris was leading Donald Trump by 28 points among likely voters under the age of 30.

The poll by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School showed the vice president's lead narrowed to nine points across seven key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.