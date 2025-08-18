Bay Area teen dies in hiking accident, just days before start of school

article

A community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old boy who died while hiking in Marin County last week.

Aaron Baten was set to begin his senior year at San Rafael High School when he died on Aug. 11 in the Marin Headlands.

The teen was being remembered for his kindness, warm smile, and as someone who worked hard with a positive energy, making the space around him better.

In a GoFundMe set up to help Baten's family, organizers of the fundraiser said that he died doing something he really loved.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what type of accident led to the teen’s death. KTVU has reached out to the National Park Service for information about the accident but has yet heard back.

In an email response from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division, the offce said it does not release names of minors who have died, but acknowledged it was handling a case of a 17-year-old who had died last week, saying it happened at the waters below Batter Spencer, a well-known viewpoint in the Headlands.

"The subject underwent a full forensic autopsy examination on 08/13/2025, and his death was determined to have been caused by Blunt Force Injury," Chief Deputy Roger Fielding explained. "As of this writing, no untoward and / or suspicious circumstances were noted, and the death was determined to be accidental."

San Rafael High School student

In a letter sent to the San Rafael High School community last week, Principal Joe Dominguez shared the news, saying the teen grew up in San Rafael, attending the city's Laurel Dell Elementary and Davidson Middle School, and that "his loss deeply affects so many."

Teen's employers pay tribute

Baten also worked at Boichik Bagels in Larkspur. The bagel shop shared its sadness over the teen’s death. On social media, the business said he was a beloved member of the team for two years.

The shop’s manager also added, "Aaron was a great person and encapsulated the essence of what it is to be a mensch. Always had a smile and always ready to help out. Shop wouldn’t be what it is today without him," the manager said, thanking the teen for his contributions.

Baten's previous employer, popular Larkspur ice cream shop The Shack, also paid tribute to the teen, saying he worked hard and was adored by those he worked with and served.

"For anyone that had the joy of coming into the shack when Aaron was working, we know you left feeling good with a big smile! Aaron made the shack a better place! 💔" the ice cream parlor shared on Instagram with a photo of him serving ice cream to a group of young baseball players.

An employee who used to work with Baten shared about the first shift she ever had with him and recalled how the co-worker showed up offering her a strawberry lemonade to start the workday.

"I really liked Aaron," Hayden Martay, 16, told KTVU. "He was very kind and big-hearted."

Baten's death came near the end of summer break. San Rafael’s principal acknowledged the loss would bring deep grief and shock to the school community, as he noted, "It is heartbreaking to share this news over email instead of gathering together to process it as a school community."

Dominguez offered tips to parents to help their children process the tragedy, saying they should encourage their kids to discuss the feelings they were experiencing and to seek additional support if needed.

The school also offered its Wellness Center and counseling team as resources.

The first day of the new school year begins on Wednesday.

Baten leaves behind his parents, two sisters and a community that was touched by his kindness, the GoFundMe’s organizers noted, calling him "a bright soul gone too soon."

"At just 17," they shared, "Aaron touched countless hearts with his kindness, laughter, and dreams for the future."