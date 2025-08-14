Bay Area voters react to Newsom's plan to redraw California congressional maps

The Brief Bay Area residents are split on Gov. Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan. Some voters support the idea, saying Democrats need to be tougher. Others, including some Democrats, worry the ploy could backfire.



Bay Area residents we spoke to Thursday night were split on Gov. Gavin Newsom's bold redistricting plan, designed to help California Democrats win more seats in Congress.

What they're saying:

"Oh, I'm all for it," said Mike from Lamorinda.

"I think it's a slippery slope," said Kevin W. of Walnut Creek.

Newsom's announcement Thursday that he would move forward with the plan, comes in response to a similar effort in Texas to help the GOP.

"We have got to meet fire with fire," Newsom said at a news conference in Los Angeles.

Some say they agree with the governor's logic.

"If they're doing it in Texas for more Republicans, why can't we do it here for more Democrats to beat Donald Trump?" said Ninfa Ford of Walnut Creek.

Others think California should keep redistricting as a nonpartisan process.

"It just needs to be independent," said Julie Mullane of Walnut Creek. "I think it does create a slippery slope, because once you start changing one thing--and where are the checks and balances and then where does it stop?"

Newsom argues the checks and balances will be voters, who will have to ultimately approve the plan--or not--in November.

"We're working through a very transparent, temporary and public process. We're putting the maps on the ballot, and we're giving the power to the people."

Democratic strategist worries plan could backfire

Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio argues Newsom's ploy disregards California voters' choice to have independent redistricting--and says Newsom is playing a "dangerous game".

"It's a race to the bottom. I mean, the only reason we're doing this is because of what Texas did. But what California does, that means Ohio is going to do and Missouri is going to do. And those are Republican states," Mavilglio.

Some voters we talked to agree.

"It kind of ups the ante, and it sets a bad precedent for other states to start gerrymandering," said Kevin W. "California is already a very blue state."

But we also spoke to one independent voter who says democrats need to be tougher.

"I think they should just get a backbone and go for it," said Mike of Lamorinda. "You got the Republicans who are doing the same thing with Texas and other states, and this just kind of evens the playing field a little bit."

What we don't know:

Maviglio said Newsom's redistricting speech felt more like a campaign kickoff. He says that all but confirms to him that Newsom is running for president in 2028. The governor has made no announcement.

The Source: Interviews conducted by KTVU reporter John Krinjak