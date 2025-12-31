Will rain dampen San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks?

The Brief A mild but moisture-rich weather system is spreading rain across the region on Wednesday. Rainfall will be most persistent at times through the afternoon and evening, with wet roads and reduced visibility likely for the Wednesday evening commute. For those heading to the Embarcadero and San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks at midnight, expect cloudy skies, breezy conditions and a good chance of rain.



The Bay Area is ringing in the New Year under cloudy, breezy and damp conditions, as a subtropical moisture plume continues to move through Northern California Wednesday and into Thursday.

Subtropical moisture will bring steady rain

A mild but moisture-rich weather system is spreading rain across the region on Wednesday.

This system is tapping into subtropical moisture, helping produce periods of steady rain rather than brief showers.

Rainfall will be most persistent at times through the afternoon and evening, with wet roads and reduced visibility likely for the evening commute.

Winds will occasionally gust, especially near the coast and higher terrain.

Rain likely for New Year’s Eve celebrations

For those heading to the Embarcadero and San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks at midnight, expect cloudy skies, breezy conditions and a good chance of rain.

Slick sidewalks and roadways may also slow travel, so allow extra time and use caution.

Temperatures: Mid-40s by midnight

Rain: Likely at times

Winds: Light to moderate, adding a chill. Fireworks will still go on, but umbrellas and rain jackets are strongly recommended.

Cooler, showery weather on New Year's Day

As we head into Friday, a cold front will sweep through the Bay Area, keeping showers in the forecast and bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Showers linger through parts of the day

Cooler air moves in

Snow levels lower in the Sierra

While rainfall amounts are not extreme, the transition from mild, moisture-laden air to colder air will be noticeable.

Looking ahead

Showers gradually taper late Friday into the weekend, with cooler, more seasonable January weather settling in.

Bottom line: If you’re celebrating outdoors on New Year's Eve, plan for rain, cool temperatures, and breezy conditions and welcome 2026 with layers, patience and a little weather wisdom.