Bay Area weather timeline: Rainy holiday projected through Christmas week

The Brief December is usually a wet month for the region, but in 2025 the month has been mostly dry. Rain is returning to the Bay Area this week and will continue into next week. KTVU's weather team explained what to expect leading up to Christmas.



The Bay Area’s dry December is coming to an end. New weather forecasts show that moderate to heavy rains will hit the region this weekend and could continue through the New Year.

The NWS projects that the two storm systems moving through the region, which are expected to last through Saturday, will together bring less than 1.5 inches of rain.

Rain forecast

Expert perspective:

However, a third and more serious storm front is projected to arrive hot on their heels. Some forecasts show the storm could bring as much as 5 inches of rain.

"(On) Sunday, we’re talking about the potential for isolated thunderstorm activity, as well as high winds," KTVU weather forecaster Devin Trubey said. "Once we start our system on Sunday, it’s just a conveyor belt of moisture, and it continues. We’ll be having rain through Tuesday, most likely into Christmas Eve and parts of Christmas Day."

December is usually a wet month for the region, but in 2025 the month has been mostly dry. However, the upcoming storms are expected to put the region on track for a typical year’s amount of rain.

"In my decades of forecasting weather, I’ve never seen anything so complex. Today I spoke to three different meteorologists and all three had different opinions," KTVU’s Roberta Gonzalez said. "That shows you how complex the timing of the system is, not so much the amount of rain. We'll know by Monday if our coastal areas will start to see the risk of rock slides and coastal flooding."

Gonzalez says around the immediate Bay Area, there will be potential for urban and small street flood advisories, and also wind into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Bay Area weather timeline

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Dry evening

Thursday, Dec. 18: Dry conditions

Friday, Dec. 19: Rain develops

Saturday, Dec. 20: Small breaks in the rain with a large storm system arriving later in the day

Sunday, Dec. 21: Potential thunderstorms and high winds

Monday, Dec. 22: Rain

Tuesday, Dec. 23: Rain