Bay Area woman dies after being 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, lawsuit says

article

The Brief The family of Bay Area woman has filed a wrongful death suit against Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. The complaint alleges the woman was "violently ejected" from a revolving door. The woman died in October. She was 78 years old.



The family of a Bay Area woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Trump International Hotels stemming from a fall, the family says, she suffered at the hotel chain’s Las Vegas property.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in Clark County, alleges negligence on the part of the hotel entity, which led to Diane Truschke falling on March 21, 2023, during her stay at the property.

According to the complaint, Truschke was injured as she attempted to leave the hotel through the front entrance’s revolving door.

"The revolving door sped up and struck Ms. Truschke from behind," the filing said. "As a result, Ms. Truschke was violently ejected from the revolving door, causing her to be thrown several feet, ultimately falling to the sidewalk on her face."

What they're saying:

Attorney Joel Hengstler, with The 702 Firm, which is representing her son, told KTVU, "Our position is that this fall and the trauma to her head created a cascading deterioration that resulted in her ultimate death."

Hengstler said Truschke was in Las Vegas visiting her sister and was not able to return home as she was hospitalized in Las Vegas due to her injuries.

"She was transported to a hospital, to University Medical Center," Hengstler explained.

She died on Oct. 14. She was 78 years old.

Bay Area family

Her son, John Truschke, is a resident of Daly City, according to Hengstler, and the sole heir to his mother’s estate.

"Before she fell and was injured, Ms. Truschke was in reasonably good health and had a good prognosis. But for Defendants’ negligence, Ms. Truschke would have remained ablebodied, and physically capable of engaging in all activities for which she was otherwise suited," the complaint alleges.

The complaint also accuses the hotel of failing to monitor and maintain the revolving door.

Damages sought

The lawsuit is seeking damages of more than $15,000 for Diane Truschke’s "pain, suffering, loss of earning potential, and other damage during her lifetime," as well as her son’s grief and pain, and expenses linked to his mother's funeral and medical care.

SEE ALSO: Can a president run for a third term? What to know after Trump comments

In Nevada, plaintiffs are not required to put a specific dollar amount in alleged damages that exceed more than $15,000, Hengstler explained.

"Defendants’ conduct was willful, oppressive, malicious, and done with a reckless and wanton disregard for the rights of the general public, including Ms. Truschke," the lawsuit stated.

There are no dates set yet for upcoming hearings. Hengstler said the case is in the infancy stage of litigation and noted that the complaint is "out for service," which means that it’s being formally delivered to the defendant.

KTVU reached out to Trump International Hotels for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: General views of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on June 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ( (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images))

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's correspondence with attorney Joel Hengstler, with The 702 Firm in Las Vegas and from the complaint filed in Clark County.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.