Bay Bridge EB lanes shut down due to police activity

Traffic is halted on the Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon due to police activity, officials say.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said all lanes are closed, as of 4:45 p.m. The impacted areas include the eastbound Interstate 80 lanes west of Treasure Island, according to officials.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol added that their officers, the San Francisco Fire Department, and Caltrans are at the scene.

Lanes closed due to police activity on the Bay Bridge. Photo: CHP

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.




