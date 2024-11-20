Bay Area sees travel disruptions due to atmospheric river

Transit agencies, travel officials, and the National Weather Service are warning travelers to expect disruptions as severe weather, including strong winds, affects the Bay Area.

Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) are delayed by an average of 2 hours and 35 minutes due to winds, with gusts expected to reach 40 to 50 mph.

Wind is not only causing delays in the air but also impacting travel on the water.

The San Francisco Bay Ferry issued an alert to customers, warning of possible service disruptions through the next several days.

"This is a big storm," said Tom Hall, spokesperson for the SF Bay Ferry. "Rain is not a big issue for us, but wind, especially from the south, is the bigger concern."

Golden Gate Ferry suspended service on its Tiburon line Wednesday morning. Ferry riders shared their thoughts on the stormy weather.

"We need it, but I don’t like walking through the rain, so I’m not too excited," said Kyle Fennessy of San Francisco.

"This is California, this is climate change... we just have to be prepared," added another commuter, No Deko.

Hall emphasized that safety remains the top priority for the ferry service. "When our captains determine it’s unsafe to land at a location, they let us know, and we suspend service until conditions improve," he said.

By late morning, the SF Bay Ferry suspended service on its Oakland-Alameda Water Shuttle, a smaller, open-air vessel connecting Jack London Square and Alameda. Officials hope to resume service later in the afternoon, depending on the weather.

"We try to give as much notice as possible so people can make other arrangements," Hall said.

SF Bay Ferry encourages riders to subscribe to service alerts for updates on disruptions or cancellations.

Cancelling service altogether is rare. The last time SF Bay Ferry had to do that was during stormy weather in March, 2023.

At SFO, travelers are advised to stay informed about flight delays and cancellations by subscribing to airline notifications. With a week of stormy weather expected, passengers should prepare for potential changes to their travel plans.