Bear caught red-handed raiding South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop

A bear raided a South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop over the weekend. Surprisingly, not much damage was done to the shop, according to officials.

Animal intruder

What we know:

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted photos of the animal invasion to their social media page. In their playful post that had fun repeatedly using "barely", they said the bear made its way into an ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in the early morning hours last Sunday.

In the post they said the deputies could barely believe their eyes when they saw the large brown bear behind the shop's counter.

Perhaps the bear was just as surprised to see law enforcement, but it did seem comically placed behind the counter as if it were ready to help customers.

The bear did leave with some encouragement, but officials said the strawberry ice cream was what the bear was mostly interested in.

The cleanup effort was minimal, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

This isn't the first time a bear swiped ice cream from a South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop. Back in May, we reported on a 4-year-old bear who made off with three gallons of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

The bear in that case was just as neat in its invasion. Again, not much destruction was left behind. The bear just wanted ice cream.