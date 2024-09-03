Bear Fire near Tahoe sends hundreds to flee from their homes

article

The Brief The Bear Fire broke out on Monday in the Tahoe National Forest in Sierra County. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had charred 1,391 acres. More than 500 residences were under a mandatory evacuation order.



A wildfire in Tahoe National Forest in Sierra County has exploded to almost 1,400 acres as of Tuesday morning and prompted hundreds of evacuations in the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said almost 300 structures and more than 500 residences were under a mandatory evacuation order. The fire has left 760 homes without power.

SEE ALSO: Man testing fireworks charged with arson in Butte County's Thompson Fire

The Bear Fire broke out on Monday afternoon, off Bear Valley Road, south of the community of Sierra Brooks in Sierra County. Fire officials said crews were faced with challenging conditions.

"Significant air and ground fire resources were immediately deployed to the fire. Due to dry and windy conditions, fire behavior has exhibited rapid rate of spread," forestry officials said.

They said that cooler temperatures and decreased winds overnight helped moderate fire activity.

Officials said that on Tuesday crews would continue to work to contain the fire line and focus on protecting structures.

"In addition to full suppression efforts, significant structure defense resources are working to triage and defend structures in and around Sierra Brooks. Primary and contingency lines will be constructed as necessary in order to protect the community," the Forest Service said.

Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect for Sierra Books.

The following zones were also under an evacuation warning: SIE-E022, SIE-E023, SIE-E027, SIE-E028, and SIE-E029.

Officials said the sheriff’s office would issue any further evacuation notifications and advised residents to check what zones they're in through this site .

At this point, the cause of the fire remained unknown and under investigation, according to forestry officials.

Containment of the fire was at 0% as of Tuesday.

View of the Bear Fire from incident command post on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2024. (U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest ) Expand

The Bear Fire broke out Monday afternoon in Tahoe National Forest in Sierra County. (U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest )

The Source Updates and information were provided by the U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest and Cal Fire.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

