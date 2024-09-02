Bear Fire sparks in Tahoe National Forest, evacuations underway in Sierra County

A wildfire that sparked in Tahoe National Forest on Monday afternoon has grown to more than 1,000 acres and is prompting evacuations in the area, according to Cal Fire.

Dubbed the "Bear Fire", the fire started just after 2 p.m. just off Bear Valley Road. The United States Forest Service based in Tahoe National Forest first mapped the fire at 197 acres around 4 p.m.

By 7:13 p.m., the fire spanned over 1,183 acres.

(Photo courtesy of UC San Diego )

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following zones, south and southwest of Loyalton in Sierra County:

SIE-E030 - Antelope Valley Wildlife Area and surrounding areas

SIE-E031 - Sierra Brooks and surrounding areas

SIE-E032 - central Sierra Brooks, Smithneck Creek Wildlife Area

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones: