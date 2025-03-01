Legacy SF business faces 'imminent' eviction, turns to community for support

The Jug Shop has been part of San Francisco for 60 years, but that could soon change.

According to owner and operations manager, Mike Pirolo, they need a miracle to keep the business afloat.

The liquor and spirits shop has moved locations four times in its history.

The most recent move was supposed to be temporary, but it proved much longer and more detrimental than previously anticipated as they waited for construction at their previous location to finish.

In the four years since the move, business has fallen 80 percent.

Priolo blames a lack of foot traffic on Pacific Street compared to nearby Polk Street in addition to a pandemic and a shift in alcohol consumption.

"Once we moved the business, it was immediate," Priolo said. "Day one, month one, we experienced business cut in half."

Priolo has worked at The Jug Shop for 20 years. Prior to that, his father worked there in the 60s before he became a part-owner.

Now, in their 60th year in business, Priolo says they’ve exhausted just about every option, so they're launching a Hail Mary.

The family was hoping the city would be able to assist, but said because of the current budget deficit, funds for legacy business assistance are dry.

So they’ve turned to GoFundMe with a lofty goal of nearly $500,000. At the last check, they had raised about $20,000.

Despite this, the dire situation is evident as soon as you walk through the doors.

The once bustling boozy hot spot now has more empty spaces than full.

So, the business that has loved the city and its residents for decades turns to them for help, with the hope that the support will be enough to keep The Jug Shop at home in San Francisco.

You can donate to The Jug Shop GoFundMe here.