Benicia residents told to cut water usage after pipeline break

Residents and businesses in Benicia have been told to conserve water immediately following a pipeline break.

According to officials at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant near Lake Herman Road, the plant suffered a break on May 8, and now everyone is required to cut water usage by at least 30%.

"While repairs are underway, water coming into homes and businesses is safe to drink and use," officials said.

Under this mandatory requirement, no outdoor water use will be permitted, including landscaping and car washing.

Valero Benicia Refinery uses untreated water in their processes, and will not be affected by this requirement, officials said.



The conservation may last over the next several days.