PG&E mistakenly notified 120K customers of SF power outage; 2,500 still without power

The Brief PG&E says the outage began around 9:45 a.m. during a "routine operational procedure" between two utility substations. When the outage first began, PG&E says its system incorrectly reflected that 120,000 customers were without power, notifying each of those customers. PG&E expects power to be restored by 2:30 p.m.



PG&E mistakenly notified 120,000 San Francisco customers of a power outage Saturday morning, when only about 9,400 customers were without power.

PG&E says the outage began around 9:45 a.m. during a "routine operational procedure" between two utility substations. Initially, 9,400 customers near Golden Gate Park were affected, PG&E said.

By noon, that number was down to 2,500 customers.

PG&E expects power to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

120,000 PG&E customers incorrectly notified

When the outage first began, PG&E says its system incorrectly reflected that 120,000 customers were without power, notifying each of those customers.

"This morning, during a routine operational procedure between two San Francisco substations, protective devices activated and that caused an outage," PG&E said. "Due to the fact that two circuits were impacted, the outage notification system rolled up to a larger protective device, which indicated 120,000 customers were without power. That was not correct."

The utility said its notification system was corrected within 30 minutes.