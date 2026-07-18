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PG&E mistakenly notified 120K customers of SF power outage; 2,500 still without power

By
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E
Published July 18, 2026 11:44 AM PDT
Published July 18, 2026 11:44 AM PDT
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PG&E's most recent request for a rate increase is now in the hands of state regulators. Despite that request, the company says customers may pay less next year due to some offsetting costs, but will still pay some of the highest electricity bills over the next five years. The company's CEO says the utility is a turnaround story in the making.

The Brief

    • PG&E says the outage began around 9:45 a.m. during a "routine operational procedure" between two utility substations. 
    • When the outage first began, PG&E says its system incorrectly reflected that 120,000 customers were without power, notifying each of those customers.
    • PG&E expects power to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO - PG&E mistakenly notified 120,000 San Francisco customers of a power outage Saturday morning, when only about 9,400 customers were without power. 

PG&E says the outage began around 9:45 a.m. during a "routine operational procedure" between two utility substations. Initially, 9,400 customers near Golden Gate Park were affected, PG&E said. 

By noon, that number was down to 2,500 customers. 

PG&E expects power to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

120,000 PG&E customers incorrectly notified

When the outage first began, PG&E says its system incorrectly reflected that 120,000 customers were without power, notifying each of those customers.

"This morning, during a routine operational procedure between two San Francisco substations, protective devices activated and that caused an outage," PG&E said. "Due to the fact that two circuits were impacted, the outage notification system rolled up to a larger protective device, which indicated 120,000 customers were without power. That was not correct."

The utility said its notification system was corrected within 30 minutes.

The Source: PG&E

PG&ESan Francisco