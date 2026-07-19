U.S. commits to continued Iran conflictl; analysis on Trump's next moves

The Brief Trump administration officials say the president remains committed to continuing military action against Iran following a drone attack that killed two American service members. KTVU political analyst Nolan Higdon says the administration faces pressure over the 60-day war powers timeline and whether Congress will assert control over the conflict. Higdon also addressed the president's recent speech alleging 2020 election tampering, a claim that has been widely refuted by courts and election officials.



Trump administration officials appeared on Sunday morning talk shows to announce that the president remains more committed than ever to continuing military action in Iran, following an Iranian drone attack in Jordan that killed two American service members.

Fighting and destruction continues

The U.S. has completed an eighth straight night of airstrikes targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, along with bridges, surveillance systems, and missile and drone storage sites. Meanwhile, Tehran has launched additional attacks against U.S. allies in the region this weekend, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

KTVU political analyst and professor Nolan Higdon said the administration appears increasingly boxed in.

"The Trump administration really feels like they're kind of backed into a corner in this war," Higdon said. He said initial negotiations toward a ceasefire stalled because key issues, including the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program, were repeatedly delayed until the end of talks. Higdon said pulling out of the region now could allow Iran to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, an outcome he described as damaging for the administration, leaving officials more likely to deepen U.S. involvement.

Restarting the ‘clock’

Higdon also addressed how the conflict intersects with congressional war powers, which generally require presidential approval from Congress after 60 days of military action.

"The Trump administration has been using what could best be described as a loophole, where after 60 or so days, they announce something like a ceasefire or a calming, and then they restart, and they claim the 60-day clock restarts," Higdon said.

He said it remains uncertain whether the upcoming midterm elections could pressure Republican leaders to act, given that the war "was never really popular amongst the American people."

Higdon was also asked about a speech the president delivered this week alleging new evidence of tampering in the 2020 election, a claim that courts and political analysts have widely refuted.

"I think it's best described as a part of what the Trump administration has really been trying to do since taking office again, which is to really give justifications, to spread skepticism about elections, intimidate voters and control the narrative," Higdon said.

Higdon said the speech appeared aimed at reinforcing skepticism among the president's base ahead of the midterms, noting that roughly 20 to 25 percent of Americans in some polls believe the 2020 election was "rigged," despite no evidence supporting that claim. He said the administration may be laying groundwork to justify future actions, including deploying ICE at polling locations or challenging mail-in ballots, and continuing to push for passage of the SAVE Act.