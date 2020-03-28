Berkeley asks public for personal protective equipment donations

article

Berkeley is appealing to the community for donations of protective supplies that can be used by public safety workers and others during the novel corona virus emergency.

The list of items includes N-95 masks (expired masks accepted), isolation or surgical masks and gowns, gloves, all sizes of anti-bacterial hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and sprays (bleach and peroxides), face shields, shoe covers, goggles or other eye protection, and Tyvek coveralls.

"We'll use the equipment to help support our firefighters, nurses, police and others as the need arises," the city said in an announcement Friday. "This equipment reduces their exposure to the virus, which in turn reduces the spread and allows them to respond to more cases."

Items must be in sealed packages or unopened boxes. There is no minimum quantity.

Those who have items to donate can fill out the online donation form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H5625ZC.

"If you're not sure whether your item is an appropriate type or model, leave a note in the comments section with additional detail," officials advised.