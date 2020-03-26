Berkeley firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A Berkeley firefighter has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is recovering at home, city officials said Thursday.

The firefighter tested positive Wednesday, and the city's Public Health Division is working to reach out to anyone who may have been in contact, including the firefighter's colleagues.

"This news heightens the urgency for all of us to put social distancing into place," Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan said in a news release. "As Health Officers have ordered, everyone should stay home except for essential activities."