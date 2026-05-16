Berkeley Humane Hosts Free Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic This Weekend

Berkeley Humane is partnering with several nonprofits this weekend to offer free vaccines, microchipping and pet tags for cats and dogs across the Bay Area as part of its Champions for Pet Health Rally.

The clinic runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Berkeley Humane's location at 936 Carlton St. in Berkeley. No appointment is needed.

"Everyone is looking for resources right now," said Jeffrey Zerwick, executive director of Berkeley Humane. "Pet care is very expensive, and this will help people out tremendously."

Zerwick said the event is being underwritten by a coalition of nonprofit partners including the Four Family Foundation, Maddie's Fund, the Davin and Cheryl Dunfield Foundation, the Tony La Russa Animal Rescue Foundation and the Bissell Pet Foundation. Similar clinics are taking place at locations across the Bay Area, though Zerwick said Berkeley Humane is hosting what he believes is the largest vaccine clinic the East Bay has ever seen.

In addition to vaccines and microchips, the organization will also provide free pet ID tags as an added layer of protection for animals that might become lost.

Zerwick said the timing of the event comes as Berkeley Humane undergoes a transition, with plans to break ground on a new building later this year. In the meantime, all of the shelter's animals are living in foster homes.

"The more foster homes we have, the more animals we can save," Zerwick said. "We take care of everything — fosters don't have to worry about anything except the love."

The organization provides foster families with medical care, toys and supplies at no cost and said it is actively seeking volunteers.

Those interested in fostering, adopting or finding the nearest clinic location can visit the Berkeley Humane website.