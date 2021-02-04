Berkeley parents urge school district to return to class

The city of Berkeley is also in a battle to reopen public schools.

Parents participated in a virtual hearing Wednesday night, urging the school district to bring teachers and students back into classrooms.



"Every day, as our students have told us, children in public schools in Berkeley are suffering, and every day we see a needless delay," said. parent Kate Love. "It's a huge cost to them."



This week, the Berkeley Unified School District submitted safety plans to the state and the Alameda County health departments.

Plans include more ventilation, one-way hallways, plexiglass barriers in school offices, and disinfecting school buses twice a day.

