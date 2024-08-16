Berkeley shooting: 1 man dead, police investigating

Berkeley police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday. Investigators say they are in the early stages and that one man is dead.

At around 12:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of Adeline Street, where they found a shooting victim.

Despite life-saving efforts by the officers and paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighborhood residents are stunned by the midday shooting. Relatives of the victim are at the scene where they were seen crying and pleading for information. According to one relative, the victim is described as a man in his 50s with five children and several grandchildren.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex.

Witnesses said they saw the victim on a landing of one of the apartment complex's units.

As police combed the area for evidence, one officer scaled a Berkeley Fire Department ladder to make sure there were no suspects on the apartment complex's roof.

The crime scene was still active into the early evening hours. So far no arrests have been made.

Berkeley police spokesperson, Byron White, said he knew the victim and is a long-time area resident. He asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the homicide unit.

Berkeley resident Richie Smith called the victim "kind and gentle person." She said he respected her. "We laughed and teased with one another and he called me mother." He would see her outside in the evening and remind her to go home because it was getting late. "He respected me and I respected him," Smith said. "This is a sad venue for a person to lose their life."

The motive for this shooting is under investigation.

This incident marks Berkeley's third homicide of 2024. It is the second to gun violence.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Woolsey Street, as well as the intersection of Adeline and Harmon streets, were cordoned off.

No further details were immediately available.