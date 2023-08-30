BeyHive 'understood the assignment': Dripped-out fans show out at Beyoncé's Bay Area 'Renaissance' tour

article

As the BeyHive descends upon Levi's Stadium for Wednesday night's Beyoncé concert, KTVU found that fans understood the assignment.

We previously reported the "Break My Soul" singer had requested that fans dress like a human disco ball for her birthday.

We caught a glimpse of the throngs of fans, many of which were probably getting "Heated" on this sweltering 91-degree day in the South Bay, in shimmering, glittery get-ups, obeying their queen's command.

The final leg of the ‘Renaissance Tour’ is making its mark in the ‘Bey Area’. Santa Clara city officials have rolled out the red carpet for Beyoncé, giving her the key to the city and declaring her the honorary mayor for a day.

Much has been made about the economic impact the tour stop would have on the South Bay. Some even call it the Beyoncé effect. Similar to what we saw with Taylor Swift, who boosted the local economy by $33 million last month; fans are spending hundreds of dollars on tickets, hotels and food for the extravaganza.

But for the Bey Hive, many who feel personally connected to the megastar, it's about soaking up the atmosphere and dressing up to the nines.

Zitlaly Martinez Hernandez of San Jose deviated from the silver "dress code" slightly and wore hot pink and had silver accents instead. The 23-year-old Virgo wore an outfit that mirrored Beyoncé's outfit from an earlier concert date.

Antioch resident Andres Restrepo wore a bedazzled mask resembling the ones worn by doctors during the Bubonic Plague. Additionally, he combined it with a shirt with the words "America Has A Problem" and silver pants.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Zitlaly Martinez Hernandez, 23, of San Jose at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour. Santa Clara. Aug. 30, 2023.

The shirt references a Renaissance album song, titled "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM," a song which samples another under a similar name--American Has A Problem (Cocaine) and compares the singer's celebrity and sex appeal to the illicit drug, according to analysis to Genius.

Similarly, 28-year-old Felix Alvarez of San Jose wore a shirt with "COZY," referencing the second song on the album.

Skyler Ryan of Oakland wore a mostly black outfit, similar to one Beyoncé has worn during this tour and performances.

Many wore eccentric and extravagant outfits that reflected the ballroom culture created and supported by African Americans and Latines in the 20th century.

Moreover, many wore a silver and bedazzled cowboy hat, arguably the iconic symbol of the Renaissance World Tour.

Then, you have fans like Nicole Williams who pay tribute to the Queen in other ways.

The 32-year-old wore a dress that referenced an older outfit of Beyoncé's. In 2017, Beyoncé dressed as the Yoruba goddess of fertility Oshun during her GRAMMY performance.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nicole Williams of San Jose, 32.

Levis Stadium ahead of Beyonces Renaissance tour. Santa Clara, Calif. Aug. 30, 2023.