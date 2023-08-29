South Bay braces for economic tsunami from Beyoncé's arrival, concert

The Santa Clara City Council, Tuesday, will vote to honor multi Grammy Award singer Beyoncé. She’s set to receive the key to the city, and become honorary mayor for a day. The honors are all part of what some call "the Beyoncé Effect."

Late Tuesday afternoon, a sign of the times was in the making at San Jose Mineta International Airport. Communications Director Keonnis Taylor was busy making a sign, directing travelers to an area where they can have free, professional, pictures taken in front of a large "XO" outside Terminal B.

"Beyoncé is in a league of her own. And, we’ve all heard of the Beyoncé effect. And I think this is what that’s about," said Taylor.

That affect is producing a powerful attraction for followers and novices alike.

Kapili Moniz just flew into the South Bay from Tennessee, to see Wednesday’s show with friends.

"Because she’s amazing. And I love her. And the album was incredible. It’s the Renaissance Tour, I’ve got to be here, I can’t miss this," he said.

What started in Europe is now sweeping the States. Published reports state once Beyoncé’s "Renaissance Tour" reached Philadelphia, all boats rose with the economic tide. Business at hotels, restaurants, and shopping establishments all saw an upward spike, of between 10%-30%. South Bay locals are hoping for the same.

"Beyoncé will bring crowds from everywhere. From Sacramento, Santa Clara, you name it. They’re coming from everywhere,"said Cindy Shen, owner of Amakai Japanese Sushi in Santa Clara.

Wednesday’s concert marks Beyoncé’s fifth-time performing at Levi’s Stadium, and the second since her Super Bowl 50 half-time show.

Some experts said the South Bay could see an economic tsunami..

"It’s good for the area because hospitality is a major industry, and a major employer or people who have not necessarily gotten advanced university degrees," said Dr. Robert Chapman Wood, a professor of strategic management at San Jose State Univ. "Everything you can do for everybody and not just for tech, is a good thing."

Moniz calculated he’s so far spent $500 for tickets, hotel, and food. He said he’s confident it’s money well spent for the chance to see in-person, the soundtrack of his emotional wellbeing..

"I have something very consistent to listen to all the time. And dance to," he said.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter, @JesseKTVU and on Instagram, @jessegontv