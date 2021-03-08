Bicyclist struck by minivan in Golden Gate Park suffers life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO - A bicyclist who was hit by a minivan in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is fighting for her life in the hospital Monday evening, police say.
At around 6:20 p.m. San Francisco police officers from Park Station responded to John F. Kennedy and Kezar drives for a report of a vehicle collision involving a cyclist.
Police said the female cyclist was on the ground when they arrived. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.