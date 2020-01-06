Expand / Collapse search

Big-rig collision cleared from I-880 in Oakland, northbound lanes reopen

By KTVU staff
Published 
Traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - All northbound lanes on Interstate 880 in Oakland have repoened following a big-rig collision that snarled Monday's evening commute.

The accident blocked the lanes at the 66th Avenue offramp, north of Hegenberger Road near the Oakland Coliseum. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. 

California Highway Patrol said this accident was a collision between the big rig and a white Honda. The person inside the Honda complained of pain and may have been transported to the hospital. 

The northbound lanes reopened at 6:21 p.m. CHP canceled a severe traffic alert. 

Bay City News contributed to this report. 