Big-rig collision cleared from I-880 in Oakland, northbound lanes reopen

All northbound lanes on Interstate 880 in Oakland have repoened following a big-rig collision that snarled Monday's evening commute.

The accident blocked the lanes at the 66th Avenue offramp, north of Hegenberger Road near the Oakland Coliseum. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said this accident was a collision between the big rig and a white Honda. The person inside the Honda complained of pain and may have been transported to the hospital.

The northbound lanes reopened at 6:21 p.m. CHP canceled a severe traffic alert.

Bay City News contributed to this report.