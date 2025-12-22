Big rig flips over on I-880 in Oakland blocking traffic

A big rig overturned on an Oakland freeway Monday afternoon, snarling traffic.

Reports of injuries

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert for the crash, which occurred on southbound Interstate 880 near 29th Street at about 1:21 p.m. According to CHP, there were reports of injuries.

Lanes blocked

Why you should care:

The right lanes of the highway were blocked, and motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time as to when the freeway will reopen.