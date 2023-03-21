Big rig overturns on Bay Bridge, expect delays

California Highway Patrol says a big rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge during Tuesday's atmospheric river.

The law enforcement agency alerted on social media at around 4:30 p.m. that the truck rolled over just east of the 1st Street on-ramp. The four left eastbound lanes are currently blocked. Drivers should expect major delays and are asked to use alternate routes.

The rollover is just before Treasure Island.

Big rig overturned on Bay Bridge during an atmospheric river on March 21, 2023.

CHP added, "All trucks are being asked to exit I-80 eastbound at 4th St. Please do not attempt to cross the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at this time. There is not sufficient clearance for any trucks to pass the overturned truck & it will only create further congestion."

San Francisco Fire Department tweeted photos of a tow truck responding to the rollover at around 5:20 p.m.

The latest storm is creating havoc, once again, throughout the Bay Area. Many trees are coming down from saturated soil and high winds.

