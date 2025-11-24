Expand / Collapse search

Army soldier swept into ocean off Big Sur coast

By
Published  November 24, 2025 10:31pm PST
Monterey County
KTVU FOX 2
Army soldier missing after swept out to sea off Big Sur coast

Army soldier missing after swept out to sea off Big Sur coast

Authorities have identified the man who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Big Sur as Army Specialist Amanpreet Thind.

BIG SUR, Calif. - Search efforts are expected to resume Tuesday for a missing U.S. Army soldier who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Big Sur, authorities said.

Search suspended due to darkness

What we know:

This comes after the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office suspended search efforts Monday evening for missing Army Spc. Amanpreet Thind, of New Jersey, due to darkness.

Featured

Monterey Co. coroner IDs 7-year-old girl swept into sea while with family
article

Monterey Co. coroner IDs 7-year-old girl swept into sea while with family

The girl’s body was found by a diver about 100 yards offshore and about half a mile north from where she was last seen.

Swept into ocean at Garrapata State Park

The backstory:

The incident happened Saturday at Sobranes Point within Garrapata State Park, when Thind, 35, and two women were swept off the rocks and into the ocean.

The two women were able to make it back to shore, but Thind did not.

About 90 minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter spotted a body in the water but quickly lost sight of it, officials said.

Unsafe water conditions

Search and rescue teams resumed efforts Monday, but the dive team reported that water conditions were unsafe for entry. Authorities said the water search is expected to continue Tuesday, as conditions appear more favorable.

Officials said Thind was also a student at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Monterey County