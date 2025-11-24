Army soldier swept into ocean off Big Sur coast

Search efforts are expected to resume Tuesday for a missing U.S. Army soldier who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Big Sur, authorities said.

Search suspended due to darkness

What we know:

This comes after the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office suspended search efforts Monday evening for missing Army Spc. Amanpreet Thind, of New Jersey, due to darkness.

Featured article

Swept into ocean at Garrapata State Park

The backstory:

The incident happened Saturday at Sobranes Point within Garrapata State Park, when Thind, 35, and two women were swept off the rocks and into the ocean.

The two women were able to make it back to shore, but Thind did not.

About 90 minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter spotted a body in the water but quickly lost sight of it, officials said.

Unsafe water conditions

Search and rescue teams resumed efforts Monday, but the dive team reported that water conditions were unsafe for entry. Authorities said the water search is expected to continue Tuesday, as conditions appear more favorable.

Officials said Thind was also a student at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey.