The Brief After a one-year delay, a controversial 65-unit tiny home village in San Rafael is preparing to open for residents of a nearby sanctioned tent camp. City officials promise 24/7 staffing, case management, and on-site medical care to ease safety concerns from neighboring homeowners. A Novato-based nonprofit is furnishing the 70-square-foot units with renovated household goods to help residents transition toward permanent housing.



After a yearlong delay, a controversial 65-cabin tiny home project is set to open in San Rafael, providing shelter for homeless residents currently living in a sanctioned tent camp just south of downtown.

Village could serve as national model

Dig deeper:

The city- and county-sponsored site could serve as a national model for homeless housing, though its success will depend on operations both inside the facility and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Crews are currently moving furniture and fixtures into the 65 tiny homes—built two per converted shipping container—located directly across the street from a hesitant residential neighborhood.

"Well, I don't think we have a choice but to give it a chance. We just have to accept it at this point," said Kim Wick, a homeowner who lives across the street from the project. "I'm trying to stay optimistic it's not gonna go crazy over there. But I'm still super nervous about what's gonna go on over there."

City leaders say they are proud of the development and are prioritizing safety, peace, and quiet for the surrounding community.

"This is really the final evolution of thought process and being able to uplift what our homeless response system can do, trying to meet the needs of both the future participants of here and the community," said Daniel Cooperman, San Rafael's homeless program director.

The features

By the numbers:

To support residents and maintain order, the facility will feature 24/7 operational staff, on-site medical services, and housing-based case managers for every individual.

Staff will also connect residents with employment assistance, behavioral health care, and substance abuse support as needed.

Cooperman noted that while some residents may move on in six months and others may stay longer, the facility is designed as a transitional step rather than a permanent destination.

Each unit measures 70 square feet and provides a clean, private, and climate-controlled space.

"That takes such weight off individuals' shoulders, you can see a shift in personality," Cooperman said.

The interior furnishings are being provided by Make It Home, a Novato-based nonprofit furniture bank that renovates and distributes used furniture and household goods for free.

"We want them to be able to come in and feel that sense of 'whew,' but that dignity, that self-worth, that 'oh my gosh, I've made it,'" said Zoe Neil of Make It Home. "Clean it up as best as possible and make it as dignified to get it out to homes in need."

What's next:

Residents moving into the cabins will relocate from the sanctioned and managed encampment near downtown, which is scheduled to be removed in July 2029.

Looking ahead to the facility's first year of operation, Cooperman expressed confidence that the city will remain responsive to neighborhood feedback.

"For the clients, I can certainly say I feel confident in a year it will be overwhelmingly positive for this program," Cooperman said. "For the neighborhood, I feel they will be gently surprised by how well it went."