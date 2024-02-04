Black History Month book sold at Target mislabels civil right icons, TMZ says

It's a rocky start to Black History Month. One magnet-style learning book about Civil Rights labels misnamed several Black American icons, TMZ reported.

In a viral TikTok video, a user said she acquired the book at Target and that at least three leaders were mismatched to their photos.

TMZ reported the woman is a U.S. history teacher.

A picture labeled Carter G. Woodson actually depicted civil rights activist W.E.B. DuBois. Additionally, Du Bois was mislabeled as Booker T. Washington, and Washington was misnamed as Woodson.

"I don't know who needs to correct it but it needs to be pulled off the shelves nonetheless. Any person could have missed the mistake but it just takes one person to point it out and ask for corrections," user Issatete said.

The book was produced by children's product retailer Bendon and sold in Target stores.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Colorized portrait depicts American historian, author, and journalist Carter Godwin Woodson (1875 - 1950), 1895. It was Woodson's work as an African American scholar that led to the celebration, in 1926, of 'Negro History Week,' the precursor to modern-day Black History Month. (Photo by Science Source/Photo Researchers History/Getty Images)

DuBois was the first Black American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a leading Black intellectual for his era, according to the NAACP.

The organization also describes Woodson as a scholar "whose dedication to celebrating the historic contributions of Black people led to the establishment of Black History Month."

Washington, also an intellectual, founded the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute, now known as Tuskegee University, and advised Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Taft.

He at times butted heads with Du Bois over segregation, according to the History Channel.

In a statement, Target told TMZ that they "will no longer be selling this product in stores or online. We've also ensured the product's publisher is aware of the errors."