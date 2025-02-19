Board votes to shut down 2 Vallejo schools

The Brief The VCUSD voted to shut down two Vallejo schools and approve nearly $13 million in budget reductions The schools will be shut down at the end of the 2024-25 school year



The Vallejo City Unified School District voted to close two of their schools, relocate their charter, and approve $12.8 million in budget reductions, district officials announced Wednesday.

The Mare Island Health and Fitness Academy and Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy will close at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

In addition to voting for their closure, the Vallejo Charter School will be relocated to the soon-to-be-closed Mare Island campus in the 2025-26 school year.

The votes for the Mare Island Health and Fitness Academy closure, budget reductions, and the charter relocation were unanimous. However, the vote to close the Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy had one dissenting vote compared to four in favor.

Out of the $12.8 million budget reduction, $7.4 million will come from staffing, district officials said.

"The decisions we made tonight were incredibly difficult, and we do not take them lightly," said VCUSD Board President John Fox. "We understand the impact this has on our students, families, and staff, and we are committed to supporting them through this transition."

"However, with declining enrollment and a shrinking budget, we must take action now to ensure the long-term sustainability of our district and continue providing high-quality education for all students," Fox added.

Officials said the district is projected to see a $36 million structural deficit for the next two years. Student enrollment and daily attendance rates continue to fall and more staffing reductions and school closures are not out of the question.

Phase Two of the consolidating and closure processes will begin in April, officials said, and more decisions are to come for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.

Officials said transition plans for students, families, and staff affected by the closures and consolidations will be shared, and that more details about the changes and resources available will come in the coming days.

Other school districts are facing budget cuts, including San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland.