Boats catch on fire at Alameda marina

A fire broke out at the Alameda marina early Wednesday morning, much of which was caught on a viewer's cell phone.

The fire erupted at 3:30 a.m. at the Marina Village Parkway, which Geri Carder, who was in the area, took some video of.

One person was able to escape the burning boat safely, according to Alameda firefighters, and they said no one was in the second boat that burned.

Fire spokesman Kevin Tidwell said they don't know what started the fire and they sent an investigator to the scene.

The fire was quickly put out and no other vessels were damaged.

One of the boats sunk to the bottom of the harbor and the other is badly damaged.

Firefighters say it'll be up to the owners of those boats and their insurance companies to remove the burned-up vessels from the water.