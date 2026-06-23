Boats illegally docked at Jack London Aquatic Center now sinking into estuary

The Brief A group of boats that had illegally docked at the Jack London Aquatic Center has cleared the dock but is now sinking into the estuary. The illegal docking prompted a meeting with Oakland City Council Member Charlene Wang, the Oakland Police Department, and Parks and Recreation officials to discuss solutions. Due to safety concerns, a "Learn to Row" kids camp has been relocated to Lake Merritt while the East Bay Rowing Club continues morning practices.



An ongoing issue with boats illegally docked at the Jack London Aquatic Center has taken a new turn as the vessels are now sinking into the estuary, impacting local boating programs and a youth camp.

Boats taking on water

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Boat tipped on its side in the Oakland estuary. June 23, 2026

While the dock itself is currently clear and morning practice for the East Bay Rowing Club is underway, the illegally docked boats are taking on water. One boat's hull is tipping down into the water, while another has tipped at the boat launch. Officials noted that if the vessel had fallen the other way, it would have broken the dock.

The situation began Friday when three boats tied up illegally at the public dock.

Under local regulations, boats are only permitted to be tied up for four hours and remain in the estuary for 12 hours.

Photos provided by the East Bay Rowing Club documented not only the vessels taking up water space, but piles of items—including broken furniture and carts—being moved onto the docks.

Camp relocates to Lake Merritt

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Boat sinking in Oakland estuary. June 23, 2026

The disruption forced the "Learn to Row" kids camp to relocate to Lake Merritt, which organizers determined was the safest option. Camp officials expressed gratitude for the community's support during the transition.

"Boats sink in the estuary and it’s happening regularly," said Heather Krakora, executive director of the East Bay Rowing Club. "My concern about this one here is it’s right in the middle of the channel there and it’s not very deep and our coaching launches just need to be careful. These people may end up tying up to the dock again because they are sinking and trying to clear their stuff off, which is totally understandable, they have a lot of belongings."

The incident has drawn local government and regulatory intervention.

On Monday, City Council Member Charlene Wang, the Oakland Police Department, and the Parks and Recreation Department met at the site for at least an hour yesterday to discuss solutions.

Enforcement remains a challenge, as budget constraints have left the Oakland Police Department with only one maritime officer currently assigned to patrol the city's water access points. In response, Wang has reached out to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for operational support.

Additionally, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission has become involved, opening an official enforcement case and documenting the activity.