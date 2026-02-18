Expand / Collapse search

2 bodies found in Pleasanton home after reports of gunfire

By
Published  February 18, 2026 5:39pm PST
Pleasanton
KTVU FOX 2
2 bodies found in Pleasanton home

2 bodies found in Pleasanton home

Two bodies were found inside a Pleasanton home. Police responded to the scene after reports of a shooting Wednesday morning. Two adults are involved in what police are calling an isolated incident. 

The Brief

    • The bodies of two adults were found at a Pleasanton home Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle, authorities said.
    • The shooting was reported around 10:05 a.m.
    • Pleasanton police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Pleasanton police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10:05 a.m. in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

Officers discover two victims

What we know:

When officers arrived and entered the home, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

Featured

Nancy Guthrie: 'Biological evidence' found at her Catalina Foothills home
article

Nancy Guthrie: 'Biological evidence' found at her Catalina Foothills home

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing for 18 days after she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, and in the meantime, the sheriff's department released information Wednesday about "biological evidence" being found at the scene of the crime.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Pleasanton Police Department.

Pleasanton