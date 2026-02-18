2 bodies found in Pleasanton home after reports of gunfire
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Pleasanton police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10:05 a.m. in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.
Officers discover two victims
What we know:
When officers arrived and entered the home, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
No additional details were immediately available.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Pleasanton Police Department.