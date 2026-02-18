2 bodies found in Pleasanton home after reports of gunfire

The Brief The bodies of two adults were found at a Pleasanton home Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 10:05 a.m. Pleasanton police said it appears to be an isolated incident.



Pleasanton police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10:05 a.m. in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

When officers arrived and entered the home, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

Investigation ongoing

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.