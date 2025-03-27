article

The discovery of two people found dead inside an abandoned car in the Santa Cruz Mountains is being investigated as a double homicide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bodies found along highway

What we know:

The bodies were found around 6:53 p.m. Monday in a vehicle along State Route 35 near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos, CHP officials said.

Local outlet KSBW reported that the victims were two men whose bodies were found in the back of a pickup truck. The CHP has not confirmed the exact location of the bodies.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death and the victims’ injuries.

Early in the investigation, officials said the deaths did not appear to be the result of a crash.

Investigators have not provided information on a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

One of the victims identified

What they're saying:

One of the victims was identified by KSBW as 45-year-old Sean Pfeffer of Boulder Creek. His sister told the outlet that the second victim was Pfeffer’s friend.

Authorities have not officially released the identities of the victims.