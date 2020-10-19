Body-cam video released in deadly shooting by SFPD

San Francisco police released body-cam and surveillance video Monday in the deadly shooting of a carjacking suspect by two police officers.

The footage shows officers chasing 21-year-old Cesar Antonio Vargas, moments after he allegedly carjacked a woman of her Prius while armed with a knife.

"Mr. Vargas took steps backwards and then sprinted towards one of the officers with the knife in his right hand. Mr. Vargas yelled, 'Bitch, I'll kill ya, (racial slur)," Cmdr. Robert O'Sullivan said at a virtual town-hall meeting.

Officers Kyle Roach and Nicholas Delgado retreated but opened fire near Otis and Gough.

"Officers discharged their firearms, and Mr. Vargas fell to the ground," O'Sullivan said. "Officers immediately broadcast that they had been involved in a shooting and requested medical assistance."

Vargas died at the scene.

The shooting happened moments after police say Vargas carjacked a woman of her Prius by jumping onto her car near Market and Gough streets.

"The Prius' windshield was shattered and caved in as a result of Mr. Vargas' actions," O'Sullivan said. "Glass from the windshield fell onto the victim as she sat in her vehicle."

Police say the suspect got out of the Prius and also tried to get into other cars. Officers chased him before fatally shooting him

A small group of protesters demonstrated outside SFPD headquarters during the town-hall meeting.

"There is no justice when killings are justified," said protester Alex Karim. "Today we demand accountability, and we demand justice for Cesar Vargas and everyone traumatized by police."

The shooting, the first deadly incident involving SFPD officers in about two years, is under investigation by police and district attorney's office.