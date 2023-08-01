Body found at site of brush fire on I-980 in Oakland

Expand / Collapse search

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

The CHP is investigating a body found at a fire on I-980 in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday found a body that was found at a brush fire on eastbound Interstate 980 in Oakland. 

The highway patrol and Oakland firefighters arrived on scene near the 17th street off-ramp, just before 1:30 a.m. 

When they got there, they found a man, who had been burned and suffered head trauma. The man had apparently been "setting up a fire," authorities said. 

No other details were released. 

The ramp reopened about 6 a.m. 

Bay City News contributed to this report. 