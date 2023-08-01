Body found at site of brush fire on I-980 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday found a body that was found at a brush fire on eastbound Interstate 980 in Oakland.

The highway patrol and Oakland firefighters arrived on scene near the 17th street off-ramp, just before 1:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man, who had been burned and suffered head trauma. The man had apparently been "setting up a fire," authorities said.

No other details were released.

The ramp reopened about 6 a.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report.