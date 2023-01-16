Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

article

A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not suspected.

Elderly woman struck and killed by falling tree in Golden Gate Park

It's unclear how long the body was in the water before it was discovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.