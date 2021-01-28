Body found in Fairfield parking lot identified

A body found in a parking lot Wednesday morning has been identified and an autopsy has ruled out "foul play or homicide," Fairfield police said.

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Jasmine Morales of Fairfield.

A passerby alerted police just before 6 a.m. after seeing the unresponsive body in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Travis Boulevard. Police and fire crews arrived and pronounced her dead,

The autopsy "confirmed the presence of controlled substances in Jasmine's system, but more information is needed from the full toxicology report to help understand what happened," police said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.

