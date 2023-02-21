Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
12
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Body found in Los Medanos College lake

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Pittsburg
KTVU FOX 2

The body of a 25-year-old man was found in the lake of the Los Medanos community college campus in Pittsburg on Monday.

There is no evidence that foul play was a factor in the unidentified man's death, college officials said in a statement. 

The college did not say if the victim is a student, teacher, or someone with another connection to Los Medanos. 

SEE ALSO: Armed carjackings near SF General Hospital leave staff on edge

The death is being investigated by the Contra Costa Community College Police. 

The county coroner will also perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The area around the lake was temporarily closed off, but the campus is open as normal on Tuesday.