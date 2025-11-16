Body of missing girl recovered after family swept to sea in Monterey Co.

article

The Brief The body of a missing 7-year-old girl has been recovered about two days after she and her parents were swept from a beach out into the ocean in Monterey County. The girl’s body was found by a diver about 100 yards offshore and about half a mile north from where she was last seen.



The body of a missing 7-year-old girl has been recovered about two days after she and her parents were swept from a beach out into the ocean in Monterey County in an incident that killed the girl’s father.

The girl’s body was found by a diver about 100 yards offshore and about half a mile north of Garrapata State Beach along Highway 1, where she was last seen.

The backstory:

The girl – whose name was not released and who was initially reported to be 5 years old – was pulled from the shoreline by a roughly 15 to 20-foot wave on Friday afternoon, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Her father – 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, Canada – entered the water to try and save her, but both were carried farther out to sea.

The girl's mom then tried to reach out to both of them, but was swept into the ocean herself. However, she was able to make her way back to shore.

The family's 2-year-old child was unharmed.

"A beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks officer were able to bring Hu back to shore and immediately initiated CP," the MCSO said. "He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The child’s mother was treated for hypothermia and subsequently released."

A multi-agency search effort was launched to find the girl on Friday. CAL FIRE, the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, Monterey County Search and Rescue, and California Highway Patrol were involved. U.S. Naval Air Station Lemoore was also assisting search efforts.

Authorities suspended search efforts overnight, but they resumed again at sunrise on Saturday. However, the Saturday search continued through sunset with no sign of the missing girl.