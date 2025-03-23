Body washes ashore at Half Moon Bay beach: sheriff

article

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body washed ashore at the Gray Whale Cove Beach on Sunday afternoon in Half Moon Bay.

Deputies responded to the area around 5:15 p.m. on reports of an unresponsive adult man found in the water. Medical personnel responded to the scene where they declared the man dead.

The California Highway Patrol said the sheriff's office and California State Parks are heading the investigation as they assist with traffic control on Highway 1.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man died and how long he was in the water.

His identity was not disclosed.

It's unknown if foul play is suspected in the man's death at this time.