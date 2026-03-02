Bodycam released in San Jose shootout where suspect killed, sergeant injured

The Brief San Jose police released body camera video on Sunday of a shootout with a suspect that took place on Jan. 21. The suspect, Mohamed Husien, died that day after being hit by gunfire and run over by a patrol car. A sergeant was struck in the hand and fractured his skull, but he has been released from the hospital.



Edited bodycamera video was released by the San Jose Police Department showing some of what happened during a multi-county chase related to an armed carjacking where a suspect was killed, and a sergeant was struck by the suspect's bullets, injuring his hand and fracturing his skull.

The flashpoint of the violence began on Jan. 21 when San Jose's Automated License Plate Reader cameras pinged a stolen green Corvette from a car dealership on Capitol Expressway, where the suspect had allegedly held up an employee at gunpoint.

A police pursuit of the suspect – identified by police as Mohamed Husien, 30, of Davis — took authorities into Hollister, where one of two shootouts occurred.

Husien then carjacked a white Honda, and fled back to San Jose, where the second police shootout occurred. Husien was killed after being struck by gunfire, and ultimately run over by a patrol car.

The police department released on Sunday roughly 18 minutes of the footage, including a nearly 8-minute introduction, showing some of what happened on that day, including when a sergeant got shot in the hand, blood spurting on his sleeve.

A San Jose police sergeant's hand was struck during a Jan. 21, 2026 shootout. Photo: SJPD body camera video

The department released snippets of several body cameras on that day, as well as some video from a helicopter flying above a police chase. Tanya Hernandez, a department spokeswoman, narrates some of what the police say occurred on that day, and the days leading up to the shootout.

By law in California, police departments must make public unedited body camera footage within 45 days from when an officer fires a gun, or uses force that leads to great bodily injury or death.

Hernandez identified the suspects involved that day as Husein, who was killed at the scene, and 29-year-old Edward Isaiah Macias.

Sgt. Gerardo Silva underwent surgery for a skull fracture and was released from the hospital the next day.

On the body camera video, the sergeant can be heard shouting that he'd been shot, and his bloody hand can be seen on video that the department released. The sergeant then fires at Husien.

Police have already stated much of what happened on that day. But the release of the video shows the partial visual drama and sounds of what occurred.

A new element of the released video shows a second sergeant driving toward Husien as he gets out of his police SUV carrying a rifle.

The sergeant then approaches Husien, shouting, "Don’t (expletive) move!"

Hernandez, the spokeswoman, says in the video that this second sergeant who struck Husien with his SUV took out a 9mm pistol with an extended 33-round magazine but Husien continued to move even after being shot and run over.

In the end, however, Husien was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he was ran over by the SUV.

The shootout on Jan. 21 was prompted by an armed carjacking at a dealership in San Jose at 900 Capital Expressway, where the Husien allegedly took a green Corvette at gunpoint.

Police started tracking the car and the pursuit ended up in Hollister, where Husien, armed with a handgun, abandoned the vehicle and fired at Hollister officers.

Husien fled and was later located near Buena Vista Road and Line Street, where sheriff’s deputies also exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect then carjacked a white Honda at gunpoint and fled Hollister toward San Jose, firing shots from the vehicle at California Highway Patrol officers during the pursuit.

The chase ended near the intersection of Julian and Terraine streets in San Jose, just off Highway 87, where more gunfire erupted.

Although police did not know all this on the day of the shootout, Hernandez said that on Jan. 17, Husien stole a red Corvette in Sacramento and committed armed robberies at a convenience store in San Mateo County and at a San Jose liquor store on McKee Road.

The next day, Husien was suspected in additional robberies on the Peninsula and at a 7-Eleven on Coleman Avenue in San Jose and police said in the second instance, Husien took a knife at a clerk and threatened to shoot him.