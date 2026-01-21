San Jose police sergeant shot, suspect killed after pursuit

The Brief A San Jose police sergeant was wounded, and a suspect was killed Wednesday afternoon following a multi-county chase tied to an armed carjacking, authorities and sources said. The pursuit reportedly began in Hollister and moved into San Jose, ending near Julian and Terraine streets off Highway 87, where gunfire erupted; the sergeant was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where they are in critical but stable condition. The investigation forced the closure of part of Highway 87 for several hours, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.



A San Jose police sergeant is in critical but stable condition, and a suspect is dead following a multi-county chase tied to an armed carjacking on Wednesday afternoon, San Jose police say.

The San Jose Police Department confirmed at 4:19 p.m. that a sergeant was shot while responding to the incident. The sergeant was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Ordeal started in Hollister: sources

What they're saying:

The violence followed a pursuit that began in Hollister, sources told KTVU.

Hollister police officers, along with San Benito Sheriff's deputies were notified around 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday that the San Jose Police helicopter was following a vehicle that had been involved in an armed carjacking in San Jose.

Upon locating the vehicle a short while later, in the area of Central Avenue at Miller Road, officers engaged in a slow-speed pursuit that ended near the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Westside Boulevard when the suspect's vehicle became disabled.

At that point, the suspect, armed with a handgun, fled the vehicle and fired at Hollister Police officers, none of whom were injured.

The suspect then fled that area and was located by San Benito deputies near the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Line Street. The sheriff's deputies also exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and were unharmed.

The suspect again fled the scene, stole another vehicle at gunpoint and fled the city of Hollister heading north toward San Jose. During the drive, the suspect fired shots from the car's window at CHP officers.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Julian and Terraine streets, just off Highway 87, where more gunfire broke out. The suspect was killed during the exchange, and an SJPD sergeant was wounded.

Earlier carjackings

Dig deeper:

Earlier Wednesday, the Hollister Police Department reported that officers and San Benito County deputies were engaged in a pursuit involving gunfire around 3 p.m.

In that incident, a suspect driving a stolen green Corvette abandoned the vehicle on Westside Boulevard while armed with a handgun. After an initial confrontation with officers, the suspect fled on foot and carjacked a second vehicle, leading authorities on a second pursuit out of city limits and into Santa Clara County.

Hollister police have not confirmed whether this incident is connected to the San Jose shooting, where the SJPD sergeant was shot and a suspect was killed.

Traffic impacts

Local perspective:

The investigation in San Jose forced the closure of a portion of Highway 87 for several hours. Authorities advised commuters to expect significant delays and seek alternate routes throughout the evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Trigger warning:

In a video of the shooting shared on social media, the suspect is seen entering a police vehicle before exiting. Officers have their weapons drawn at the busy intersection. After it appears the suspect was shot, more than a dozen officers rushed towards the suspect.