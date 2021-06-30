Bomb squad truck carrying illegal fireworks explodes in South LA, 16 people hurt

A bomb squad truck carrying confiscated illegal fireworks exploded unexpectedly, blowing out windows and destroying nearby cars in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The unplanned explosion happened during a scheduled detonation event.

The explosion left a total of 16 people hurt, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Of the 16 total victims, nine of the victims were treated and transported to the hospital, one ATF officer suffered minor injuries, six civilians were taken to the hospital, LAFD said.

Before the Boom: Illegal fireworks confiscated from South LA home

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department had seized roughly 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a home in South Los Angeles.

Investigators and bomb squad officials responded to a home near 27th and San Pedro Wednesday afternoon.

Images from SkyFOX show several boxes stacked on each other. A forklift was also seen carrying dozens of boxes out of the house.

A suspect was arrested; police say that individual may have created his own fireworks. A child was also living inside the house with the illegal fireworks.

LAPD officials say they were notified of the house after receiving a tip from a community member.

As Fourth of July nears, fire officials and law enforcement agencies are cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks.

Los Angeles hosted its first fireworks buyback program Wednesday, modeled after its gun buyback program, in an effort to reduce illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend, particularly in the northeast San Fernando Valley.

