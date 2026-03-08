Concord woman arrested after allegedly killing bicyclist in DUI hit-and-run

article

The Brief Police were called to the intersection of Contra Costa Boulevard and Taylor Boulevard on reports of a crash and found a bicyclist injured at the scene, where they died of their injuries. Investigators discovered the vehicle involved in the collision was a dark-colored Mazda SUV, which they found parked and unoccupied in Concord. The owner – later identified as 45-year-old Angelina Solis of Concord – was arrested and booked into jail.



A 45-year-old Concord woman was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist with her car while under the influence in Pleasant Hill.

What we know:

Pleasant Hill Police Department officers were called just before 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of Contra Costa Boulevard and Taylor Boulevard on reports of the crash and found the bicyclist injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The victim died at the scene. Police did not release their identity, but said the rider was a 41-year-old woman.

"The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival," the PHPD said. "The intersection was closed for several hours while officers conducted their investigation but has since reopened."

The aftermath:

Investigators discovered the vehicle involved in the collision was a dark-colored Mazda SUV, which they found parked and unoccupied in Concord.

"The vehicle had damage consistent with a recent collision," police said. "The registered owner and suspected driver of the vehicle was located shortly afterward and taken into custody."

The owner – later identified as 45-year-old Angelina Solis of Concord – was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.