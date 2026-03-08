Oakland police recover stolen gun, illegal tobacco in smoke shop raid

article

Police recovered a stolen firearm and illegal tobacco products during a search of an unlicensed smoke shop in East Oakland, authorities said.

Oakland Police Department served a search warrant Tuesday at a business in the 6900 block of International Boulevard, police said.

Investigators said they found prohibited flavored tobacco, untaxed tobacco products and cannabis products being sold at the shop, along with other violations.

Officers also recovered a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen in 2023.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the police.

The Oakland City Attorney's Office may also pursue civil action against the tenants, which could include charges or eviction, authorities noted.